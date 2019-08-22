Russia's Vostochny space center construction on schedule despite heavy rains

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The second stage of the Vostochny space launch center construction in Russia’s Far East continues on schedule despite heavy rains in the region, an official with Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation said on Thursday.

"The main contractor of this project carries out all the necessary efforts to remove excessive water, which allows works to proceed according to the schedule," the source said.

The state corporation said that precautions against the possible disruption of work to build the Angara rocket launch pad had been taken in time.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in July that the space center construction continues despite heavy rains, which inundate foundation pits and complicate the work of heavy-duty vehicles.

A source at Vostochny earlier told TASS that a concrete foundation for the Angara rocket launch pad is expected to be laid this fall.