China ready to explore Moon for the benefit of mankind — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. China is ready to study the Moon and explore outer space not only for its own purposes, but for the benefit of all humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"The exploration of the Moon is an important stage. <…> We need to act in accordance with the original plan, explore outer space for the sake of all mankind," she told reporters at a regular press briefing. "Due to that, it is essential to intensify international cooperation to ensure peaceful exploration and use of outer space. China is ready to exert every effort to make its own contribution for the benefit of all humanity."

The diplomat recalled that half a century has passed since the first human being set foot on the Moon and pointed to the need for further steps in that direction.

China is rapidly developing its national space program, designing meteorological, telecommunication and navigation satellites, along with technologies to explore the Moon. Chinese scientists are also implementing a project to study asteroids and Mars. They plan to begin studying the surface of Mars extensively in 2020-2025.