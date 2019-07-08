Scientists on board Professor Levanidov take first water probes in the Arctic

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Scientists, who departed from Vladivostok on board the Professor Levanidov research survey vessel on Saturday, took first water probes in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fisheries Studies Center’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The team of scientists has completed the first hydrology cutting (water studies, when a vessel stops and a tip is placed into the water - TASS) in the Sea of Japan, and now the vessel moves towards the survey area in the Bering Sea," the press service said.

During the expedition, the scientists will cross Russia’s all Arctic seas to make fisheries studies there. Specialists say the expedition is organized in good conditions, as at this time the waters are mostly clear from ice. As all tests are taken, the scientists will be able to realize reserves and processes in Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The data will be used to structure Russia’s position in managing the Arctic’s biological resources.

"During this expedition, scientists will study two important regions, where streams of water and fish are getting into the Arctic - in the west it is the Barents Sea and in the east - the Bering and Chukchi Seas, where industrial fish reserves were registered for the first time in 2015 and in 2018," the press service said in a release. "If the reserves are confirmed, scientists will give recommendations regarding their exploitation."

The fisheries experts will also analyze reserves of Arctic cod (Boreogadus saida) in the East Siberian and Laptev Seas. The Russian fish industry will have latest information on reserves and industrial potential of fishing crab in the Chukchi and East Siberian Seas. Besides, scientists will present information on the northern seas’ sediments, which will be used to forecast resources in the Arctic’s depths.