Moscow-led bloc ready to resume cooperation with OSCE — CSTO secretary general

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to resume cooperation with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the post-Soviet security bloc’s Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"We are closely monitoring developments within the OSCE. We are ready to resume cooperation," he pointed out at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.

Masadykov stressed that ties with the OSCE "were not suspended at the CSTO’s initiative."

"At the initiative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, we plan to hold an international roundtable on the sidelines of the Forum for Security Cooperation in May, which will be dubbed ‘CSTO: Together for International Peace and Stability.’ A meeting with the OSCE secretary general is planned to take place during my visit," the CSTO chief added.