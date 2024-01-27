Nazis’ goal in WWII were USSR’s territory, resources, extermination of people — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. The Nazis did not wage a war on the political regime during World War Two, as their goal was to seize territories and resources of the Soviet Union and exterminate its population, which is corroborated by documents, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of unveiling a monument to Soviet civilians who fell victim to the Nazi genocide in World War Two.

Putin pointed out that civilians account for more than 50% of the fatalities suffered by the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War (it fought against Nazi Germany in 1941-1945).

"And this is convincing evidence of the fact that it was neither the political regime or ideology that the Nazis and their satellites fought against," Putin added.

"No, their goal was the riches of natural resources and the territory of our country and the physical extermination of the majority of people. The remaining [people] were destined to serve as slaves deprived of their culture, traditions and language. These evil goals were reflected in numerous Nazi documents and were brought to life in horrendous and bloodcurdling mass executions and killings of civilians," the Russian president said.