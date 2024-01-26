Russia urges UN Security Council to condemn Ukraine’s attack on Il-76 plane — mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. Russia calls upon members of the UN Security Council to condemn Ukraine’s downing of Russia’s Il-76 plane transporting Ukrainian captives in the borderline Belgorod Region, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyansky told the UN Security Council.

"We call on the members of the Security Council and the United Nations leadership to strongly condemn this and all other terrorist attacks by the Kiev junta," he said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"In this situation, silence will only enhance the sense of impunity of Zelensky's corrupt dictatorial regime," the diplomat added.

Polyansky went on to say that Russia will do everything possible to ensure that "all those responsible for this and other crimes by the neo-Nazi clique in Kiev receive the punishment they deserve."

On January 24, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for exchange over the territory of Belgorod Region. There were 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs. No one survived. The Russian Defense Ministry called what happened a terrorist act and stressed that Kiev had prior knowledge of the transportation of POWs for the exchange, which was to take place at the Kolotilovka border checkpoint, and attacked the plane in order to eventually blame the attack on Moscow.