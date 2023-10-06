Putin to meet with president of Uzbekistan in Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has arrived in Russia on an official visit.

The two leaders are expected to address further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing regional and international issues. The agenda of their talks will include cooperation in trade, economy, investment, migration and humanitarian issues.

Putin mentioned one of the largest bilateral projects - the transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan - during the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday. According to the Russian leader, full-scale deliveries may begin as early as this month, and delivery volumes may be increased in the future.

After the talks, Putin and Mirziyoyev are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a number of interdepartmental and commercial documents.

Mirziyoyev’s visit will continue until Saturday. Putin will mark his 71th birthday on October 7.

Meeting with Mishustin

Apart from talks with Putin, Mirziyoyev will hold a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as was previously announced by the Uzbek president’s press service.

The Russian cabinet of ministers holds regular contacts with colleagues from Tashkent. For example, a joint commission led by the prime ministers of the two states convened in the Russian capital in September to discuss issues of trade, economy, investment, culture and humanitarian cooperation.

Visit to Tatarstan

Mirziyoyev arrived in Russia on an invitation from his Russian counterpart. His visit began on Thursday, when the presidential plane landed in the Volga area city of Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic. He was greeted by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister who doubles as the Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, and other officials.

Mirziyoyev had separate meetings with Manturov and Minnikhanov on Thursday. During the meeting talks with Russia’s deputy premier, the sides addressed industrial cooperation, supplies of oil and gas, and other issues.

Bilateral contacts

The Russian leader maintains regular contacts with Mirziyoyev. According to official reports, they have had at least eight phone conversations in 2023. Putin has also sent a congratulatory letter to Mirziyoyev when the latter was re-elected the president of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev visited Russia once this year, on the eve of the VE day celebrations of May 9. The leaders had a brief conversation back then. On the following day, the Uzbek president attended the Victory Day Parade on the Red Square and laid a wreath to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.