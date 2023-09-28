DPR reports 16 Ukrainian attacks on its territory in past day, 2 civilians injured

DONETSK, September 29. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 16 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, injuring two civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 16 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "Two civilians were reported to have been injured in the Kuibyshevsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk. Four residential buildings were damaged in Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, as well as two civilian infrastructure facilities."

The attacks targeted the city of Gorlovka (its Central City and Nikitovsky districts) and Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kievsky and Petrovsky districts).

Overall, 55 munitions of various types have been fired in the reported period, the mission added.