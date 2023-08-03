US-led coalition aircraft violated Syrian airspace 14 times in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Fighter jets and drones from the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace 14 times over the past day, said Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry).

"Over the past 24 hours, 14 violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols have been registered. These violations were related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side," the Russian military official told reporters on Thursday.

"The number of violations of the Syrian airspace is on the rise in the Al-Tanf region, a thruway for international air traffic routes. Over the past 24 hours, a total of 11 violations have been committed by three pairs of F-35 fighter jets, one pair of F-16 fighter jets, two multirole MQ-1C drones and one MC-12W surveillance plane of the coalition," Kulit added.