Mishustin to deliver annual report on cabinet performance before State Duma on Thursday

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday is scheduled to deliver a report to the State Duma on the cabinet’s performance in 2022.

It will be his fourth speech before the legislature since the appointment as prime minister in 2020. Lawmakers will listen to the report during a plenary session that is set to start at noon.

It’s the earliest time of the year that the report has ever been delivered, as such annual performance reports previously took place in April or later. The prime minister said he would talk not only about the work done last year, but also the whole gamut of economic and social issues, including measures to counter foreign sanctions and efforts to shore up the economy.