West miscalculated when it refused to provide security guarantees to Russia — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The West miscalculated when it failed to believe in President Putin’s resolve and refuse to provide security guarantees to Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, answering questions from reporters and social media users Wednesday.

"I have, you know, an impression that, until a certain moment, they did not believe and did not see the degree of resolve of Russia, its president, the commander-in-chief to do what we have done. And they miscalculated," the politician said.

He underscored: "The consequences are much more difficult than they could have been, had they signed the documents with us in December."

In December, 2021, Russia sent its proposals on security guarantees to the US and NATO, which included the alliance’s rejection of further eastward expansion and return of its military infrastructure to 1997 borders. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow only heard generic talk in response, with rational ideas only involving secondary issues.