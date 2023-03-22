Russian prosecutor general arrives in Myanmar on working visit

NAYPYITAW, March 22. /TASS./ Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov arrived in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw on a working visit on Wednesday to sign a memorandum on cooperation.

In the airport, the Russian official and his delegation were greeted by Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Nikolai Listopadov, Director-General of the Legal Advice Department Kyaw Kyaw Naing and Director-General of the Prosecution Department Swe Swe Aung.

Krasnov is scheduled to meet with Attorney General of Myanmar Thida Oo and Prime Minster of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

A memorandum of cooperation is expected to be signed during one of these meetings.