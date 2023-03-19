Security Service of Ukraine reports seizing Russian assets worth $27 million

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has informed the public about the seizure of Russian assets worth more than 1 billion hryvnia (about $27 million), belonging to a textile company in Chernigov allegedly owned by a Russian entrepreneur.

"Assets of a Chernigov-based textile company with links to Russian businesses have been handed over to the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes [Asset Recovery and Management Agency or ARMA]. The decision applies to all of the company’s real estate assets and corporate rights for it. The overall value of property seized for the benefit of the state exceeds one billion hryvnia," the security service said on Telegram.

Investigators claim that a Russian businessman, who also owns a group of companies producing military uniform and ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces, is the final beneficiary of this enterprise. A criminal case was launched against him.

The name of the company and its owner were not disclosed. However, Ukraine’s Ekonomicheskaya Pravda portal identified the businessman as Anton Gromov, and the company - as Cheksil.

On March 10, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a law on the principles for the forced seizure of subjects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents on the territory of Ukraine. The law allows for the possible nationalization of property on grounds of social necessity without any compensation. The decision on the forced seizure of property is made by the National Security and Defense Council, and approved by the President. In April 2022, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) approved a bill simplifying the procedure for confiscation of assets of Russian citizens who came under sanctions in Ukraine. Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said then that all Russian property would be nationalized in Ukraine.