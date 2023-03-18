Agreement on export of Russian food ‘not in the least" implemented — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. The memorandum between Russia and the UN, which implies the obligations of the UN to remove exports of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to international markets from sanctions, is not in the least being implemented. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Friday.

According to him, the Western countries "completely ignore the agreement between Russia and the UN Secretariat, avoiding even mentioning it in the draft Security Council products." The Russian permanent representative stressed that this "agreement is not in the least being implemented."

The Russian envoy to the UN also said that that within 60 days, for which the grain deal has been extended, the West must remove the entire chain of operations accompanying Russia's agricultural exports from sanctions.

"We officially notified the Ukrainian and Turkish sides that we have no objection to extending its [the deal’s] validity for 60 days after March 18, that is, until May 18. Further steps will depend on advancement in solving the problems we have identified. If Washington, Brussels and London are really interested in continuing the export of food from Ukraine through the sea corridor, they have two months, with the assistance of the UN, to remove the entire chain of operations accompanying Russian agricultural exports from their sanctions," the permanent representative said.