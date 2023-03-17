Washington glosses over problems with children brought to US from Afghanistan — statement

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Washington is silencing the problems in the situation of the Afghani children taken to the United States, among whom 234 children were separated from their parents and 42 were placed in foster families without any consent, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Washington glosses over the problem of Afghan children taken to the United States. Some 234 Afghan children were separated from their parents, with 42 of them being placed with foster families without any consent," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

The diplomats also drew attention to the fact that only 4,500 out of 82,000 "rescued" Afghans received the status of refugees in the United States. "The rest of the evacuees, according to a recent Congress decision, are only entitled to a two-year stay in the US, which, by the way, ends in just six months," the ministry added.

"We are deeply troubled by the US administration's policy of blatant blackmail of the current Afghan leadership: imposing sanctions, blocking national reserves, threatening to cut off international humanitarian aid, demanding strict respect for human rights according to the Western model, while they themselves trample on them treacherously," the statement summarized.