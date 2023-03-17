Ukrainian troops to be encircled in cauldron at Avdeyevka — adviser to head of DPR

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces deployed in Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) may find themselves encircled by advancing Russian troops, Yan Gagin, adviser to Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, said on Friday.

"It is highly likely that Avdeyevka will become a cauldron in the coming weeks <…> because our forces are entering neighborhoods around the city," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Gagin, Russian forces have already taken control of several neighborhoods that "are the key to taking" Avdeyevka. Russian aircraft and artillery are working extensively in this direction.

Pushilin said earlier on Friday that Russian forces are steadily advancing toward Avdeyevka.

Located north of Donetsk, Avdeyevka has a population of around 30,000. During the conflict in Donbass, the city was turned into a major stronghold of occupying Ukrainian troops, which shell Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their environs from this position.