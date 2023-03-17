One plane delivers humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. One plane with humanitarian assistance arrived in earthquake-ravaged Syria during the past day, it landed at the Russian Hmeymim airbase, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Humanitarian assistance from other countries continues to arrive as part of international cooperation. Thus, during the past day, one plane with humanitarian assistance arrived in Syria. It landed at the Hmeymim airbase," he said.

According to Gurinov, two shelling attacks were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group in the Idlib governorate and from the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group in the Latakia governorate.