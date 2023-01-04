Nearly 360 shells fired by Ukrainian troops at DPR cities during past day

DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. Nearly 360 shells of various calibers were fired by Ukrainian troops at settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"Fifty-one shelling attacks were staged by the enemy from 155mm and 152mm artillery systems in the Donetsk direction. Ten shelling attacks from 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery systems were staged in the Yasinovatay direction. Fourteen shelling attacks from 155mm and 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars were stages in the Gorlovka direction. As many as 359 shells were fired," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Coming under shelling were the cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Mineralnoye, Yakovlevka, Kashtanovoye, Yasinivataya, Makeyevka, Alexandrovka, and Yelenovka.

One civilian was killed, four more, including a child, were wounded.