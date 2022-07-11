Over 270 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes delivered to DPR, Kharkov region in past day

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 270 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in the Donetsk and People’s Republic (DPR) and in the Kharkov region during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted on July 11, 2022 in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Kharkov region. A total of 272 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 42,450.9 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,292 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 45,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.