Russia-West relations nearing point of no return - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the West are nearing a point of no return, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The matter is that we have reach a verge, with a point of no return after it," she said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to Zakharova, Russia has not been doing business with the United States "as usual" for quite a long time. "It is a non-existent concept," he noted.

"We maintained dialogue and offered many things within the frames of collective security," she went on to say. "When it failed, we proceeded to the next stage. If you don’t want to discuss collective security, we want to see what are our guarantees, bearing in mind the fact that you don’t offer collective efforts and work. When they blocked this option for dialogue as well, we began to be guided by the vital interests we really need to implement.".