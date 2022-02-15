No reason for Russia to invade Ukraine on Feb 16 - deputy envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 15. /TASS/. Russia has no reason to invade Ukraine on February 16, which Western media outlets claim is what is going to happen, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told the United Kingdom’s Channel 4.

When asked if the invasion would begin on Wednesday, he said: "Not to my knowledge, and I don't see any reasons for this." "This is very ridiculous and strange," Polyansky added.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.