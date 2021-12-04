Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia up to 0.99, say TASS calculations

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread indicator in Russia went up on Saturday, reaching 0.99, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center. That said, it has not exceeded 1 for 20 consecutive days.

In three out of ten regions with the largest number of cases the coefficient is still above 1, including Moscow and the Krasnoyarsk Region where is equals 1.04, and St. Petersburg where it remained at 1.24.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently the indicator is used, for instance, to make decisions on whether a region is ready for holding mass events.