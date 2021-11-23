Teenager detained on suspicion of plotting attack on educational institution, FSB says

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Federal Security Service agents in Kazan detained a teenager that plotted an armed attack on an educational institution, the agency’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

The agency, known as FSB, said the planned "mass murder" was instigated by a Ukrainian national, named Yaroslav Ovsyuk and living in Ukraine, via the Telegram messenger.

Agents seized items from the suspect’s home that included an airgun, communications devices whose browser history contained search queries about repurposing the airgun for combat, and materials describing armed attacks on educational institutions.

Russia’s Investigations Committee in the Tatarstan region, which includes Kazan, has opened a criminal case against the suspect, who wasn’t identified, on charges of premeditating a murder of two or more people.