Russia detects 36,818 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, the lowest number since October 27

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has registered 36,818 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 9,145,912 cases. This is the lowest increase since October 27, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.4%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,043 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,793 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 859 new cases were discovered in the Republic of Crimea, 774 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 749 new cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 1,041,627 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,240 compared to 1,211 the day before. In all, 257,837 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.82%.

Over the past 24 hours, 54 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region, 53 - in the Krasnodar Region, 43 fatalities - in the Stavropol Region, 40 fatalities - in the Perm Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 34,161. In all, 7,846,448 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is at the level of 85.8% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,553 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 867 patients - in the Samara Region, 857 patients - in the Republic of Crimea, 720 patients - in the Ulyanovsk Region, and 715 patients were discharged in the Krasnoyarsk Region.