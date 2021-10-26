Banditry convict escapes from psychiatric hospital, search underway — Astrakhan police

ASTRAKHAN, October 26. /TASS/. A banditry convict receiving treatment in a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan escaped Tuesday, according to Astrakhan Region Police Directorate.

"Alkhanov Magomed Khasanovich, born in 1982, sentenced for banditry, wanted for escaping from detention in a psychiatric hospital," the statement says.

The police and other law enforcement agencies carry out a complex of search measures in order to locate and apprehend the criminal, the press service added.

The convict’s name and birth date match one Magomed Alkhanov on the list of terrorists and extremists on the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service.

Earlier in June, the Investigative Committee reported apprehension of Alkhanov, former member of Shamil Basayev gang. The investigators were supposed to charge him with armored rebellion, gang membership and attempted murder of servicemen.

On February 29, 2000, Basayev’s gang attacked the 6th Company of 104th Regiment of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division. A total of 84 servicemen were killed and four were injured in the attack.