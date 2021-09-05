Diplomat says received threats from Navalny’s supporters after publication about her

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that she had begun to receive threats from Alexey Navalny’s supporters after the publication about her containing inaccurate information on the blogger’s resources.

"When Navalny’s material with accusations against me was published (they like to become personal), they had no factual information. Naturally, they misquoted me and misinterpreted everything. <…> I began to receive a huge number of threats from Navalny’s supporters, from those people who serve him faithfully, believe him. They heard plenty of that and began writing to me," she told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

In 2020, Navalny alleged that Zakharova spoke about "the society’s caste system" in one of her interviews, referring to international travel. In response, the diplomat invited Navalny to have a conversation online. However, according to Zakharova, it did not take place because of the "cowardly stance" of the blogger’s team, which began to set forth new conditions for the proposed communication.