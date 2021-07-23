Russia to resume regular air service with three more countries from August 9

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will resume regular air service with Bahrain, the Dominican Republic, and Moldova from August 9, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Following a discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, it was decided to resume, on a mutual basis, regular air service with the following countries: Bahrain (two flights Moscow-Manama a week), the Dominican Republic (three flights Moscow-Punta Cana, Moscow-La Romana, Moscow-Puerto Plata a week), Moldova (three flights Moscow-Chisinau a week)," it said.

By now, Russia has resumed air service with 48 world nations. Flights to two more countries - France and the Czech Republic - will be resumed from July 28. However, suspension of air service with Tanzania has been extended until August 17 due to the epidemiological situation in that country.