Detained blogger admits guilt in organizing actions violating public order

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Blogger Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as an extremist entity, who was detained at Minsk airport, has admitted his guilt in organizing and preparing actions violating public order.

"I admit being guilty under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus (organization of unsanctioned events). The calls that I published were instrumental in unrest breaking out in the streets and for three days Minsk was living in chaos," he told the ONT TV channel.