Kremlin aide highlights importance of the Arctic to development of sports

DUDINKA /Krasnoyarsk Region/, May 29. /TASS/. The Arctic is important to the development of sports, and the number of competitive events in the region should be expanded, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin said during a session dubbed "Russian Arctic - Territory of Sport and Tourism."

The session is held on Saturday in Norilsk.

"This region is important, we need to use its great potential," Levitin said. "It is very important to us that more competitions are held here. So that people who have never been here would see the conditions that the region has, and the way sport is organized.".