Russian manufacturers can ensure sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines - ministry

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Manufacturers of anti-coronavirus vaccines in Russia can ensure sufficient supply of them even if demand grows, Russian First Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Osmakov said.

"This information is restricted to a certain extent, so my answer will be short: yes, we can," he said. "Manufacturing facilities work in accordance with the healthcare system’s contracts, and adjust their [production] capacities in accordance with the demand. The capacities are there, and [we] can meet [the demand]," he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station, when asked whether Russia will have a sufficient supply of the vaccines if the demand for them grows.

According to the deputy minister, no problems with delivering the vaccines to Russian regions have been reported so far.

Mass vaccination of Russia’s adult population over 18 yeas of age began in Russia’s regions on January 18. Currently three vaccines are registered in Russia: Sputnik V from the Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona, from the consumer rights watchdog center Rospotrebnadzor’s center Vektor and CoviVac, from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. All those vaccines are two-component ones. The one-component Sputnik Light vaccine is expected to be registered soon.