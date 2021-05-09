Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall, paying tribute to those fallen during the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

After the completion of the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, Putin traditionally congratulated the commanders of the units that had taken part in the march. The head of state also warmly talked with war veterans.

After the end of the military parade, Putin walked together with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to the Alexander Garden. The servicemen of the presidential regiment laid two wreaths at the Eternal Flame on behalf of the Russian leader and the president of Tajikistan.

Following this, Putin adjusted the ribbons on the wreath made in the colors of the Russian national flag and paid tribute to World War Two dead with a minute of silence. The ceremony ended with the anthem of Russia and a march by the guard of honor. War veterans and cadets of Suvorov military schools also took part in the ceremony.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden at the Kremlin Wall in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was posted here in 1997 and is now Post No. 1.