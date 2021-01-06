Coronavirus situation in Russia stabilizes, but remains tense, minister said

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The situation with coronavirus pandemic in Russia during the New Year holidays has generally stabilized, but remains tense, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday following the results of a conference call with the regions.

"During the New Year holidays, the situation with the new coronavirus infection has generally stabilized, but it still remains tense. On average, about 24,000 new cases (of infection) are registered daily," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,217 in the past day and the total case tally hit 3,308,60. According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the average growth rate in the past three days did not exceed 0.7%. Currently, 562,927 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Russia.