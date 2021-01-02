Russia ready to transfer Sputnik V technology to Ukraine - RDIF

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that Russia is ready to fully transfer technology for production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine.

"Of course, we are ready to fully transfer our technologies for the production of [the Sputnik V vaccine] in Ukraine," he said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Dmitriev added that the Russian Direct Investment Fund is ready to start joint trials of a combination of vaccines against coronavirus from AstraZeneca and Sputnik V in Ukraine. "We <...> are even ready to begin clinical trials of the joint AstraZeneca - Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine. We are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in every possible way," he added.

Earlier, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, RDIF, R-Pharm, and AstraZeneca signed a memorandum of cooperation in the development of vaccine against coronavirus. According to the director of the Gamaleya Institute Alexander Gintsburg, the combination of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the drug from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will provide protection against coronavirus infection for two years.