Russian radars track 30 foreign spy planes and three drones over week

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 33 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state border over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 30 foreign spy planes and three drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week.

The flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the newspaper, which cited information from the Russian Defense Ministry.