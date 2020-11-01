Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia registered 18,665 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781. The average growth rate rose to 1.2%, according to the crisis center.

The lowest growth rate in the past 24 hours was registered in the Chechen Republic, the Republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic (0.6%) and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.7%).

Some 5,261 cases were recorded in Moscow, 896 in St. Petersburg, 545 in the Moscow Region, 394 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 365 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, 382,873 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 245 in the past day to 28,235, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.73%, the crisis center said. On Saturday, 334 people died from the coronavirus.

In the past day 52 deaths were registered in Moscow, 29 in St. Petersburg, 13 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 11 in the Rostov Region, 10 in the Udmurt Republic, 9 in the Moscow Region and Buryatia, and in another 38 regions the death toll did not exceed 7.