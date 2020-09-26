Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 7,523 in the past day, a record high since June 22, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate in cases rose to 0.7%. The previous week the figure did not exceed 0.6%. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia rose to 1,143,571.

Some new 1,792 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 232 in St. Petersburg, 204 in the Moscow Region, 189 in the Rostov Region, 166 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 159 in the Voronezh Region.

The lowest growth rate was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Smolensk Region, the Tula Region, the Chuvash Republic, Tatarstan (0.3%), the Irkutsk and Chelyabinsk Regions and Bashkortostan (0.4%).

Currently, 183,196 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.