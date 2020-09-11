First batch of Sputnik V vaccine has been shipped to Russian regions - Health Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The first pilot batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus for risk groups has been shipped to the regions of Russia, a spokesperson at the Healthcare Ministry told reporters.

"The first batch of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine, developed by the the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry, has been shipped to the regions. As part of the pilot delivery, the logistics chains for delivering the vaccine to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, distribution and organization of vaccination against COVID-19 of citizens from the high-risk group will be ensured," the ministry’s spokesperson said.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June-July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. The Healthcare Ministry noted that the experience of use of similar preparations shows that they are capable of providing a lengthy immunity of up to two years.

On Wednesday, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that Phase Three of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus started in Russia.