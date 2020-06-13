Russia to develop state-of-the-art mega-science units’ structure - expert

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia will develop the most advanced structure of mega-science installations structure over 5-7 years, President of the Kurchatov Institute research center Mikhail Kovalchuk said.

Russia is currently creating a network of domestic mega-science installations, for example, a neutron reactor with the highest capacity in Gatchina and a unique synchrotron in the Moscow Region, Kovalchuk said.

"We are integral part of the global mega-science landscape," Kovalchuk said. "We will have the most advanced structure in this sphere during 5-7 years to come," he noted.

The domestic science is ready to respond to any major challenges, Kovalchuk added.