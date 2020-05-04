Another 52 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in past 24 hours, death toll tops 816

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Another 52 patients having the novel coronavirus infection and concomitant diseases have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"Fifty-two patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus infection test results have died in Moscow," the center said.

The total number of deaths with confirmed novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has reached 816 people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 240,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 145,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 18,095 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,356 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.