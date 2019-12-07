Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet in St. Petersburg on December 20

SOCHI, December 7. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, will continue discussing integration issues on December 20, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters after the Russian-Belarusian talks on Saturday.

"The presidents have scheduled a meeting for December 20. It will be held in St. Petersburg," the minister said. "If needed, the prime ministers and the presidents might make calls on these lines and even might hold an extra meeting," he said.