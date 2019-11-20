Islamic State recruiter detained in Moscow says he is on international wanted list

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. One of the recruiters of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) that were detained in the Moscow Region was on the international wanted list, according to video footage of the suspect’s questioning released by the public relations office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday.

"I am on an international most wanted list for terrorism and has just been detained in Moscow," the suspect - a man born in 1987 - said when questioned.

The footage also features FSB officers confiscating forged banknotes, employment records, Russian and Tajik passports and Islamic literature during the search.

On Wednesday, the FSB public relations office said that three members of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) had been detained. According to the FSB, since 2014 the three men in question have been recruiting Islamic State members in Moscow and the Moscow region and arranging for their delivery to Syria to fight there in terrorist groups. In addition, they have been contributing in other ways to terrorist activity. In the detainees’ homes forged banknotes and passports, communication equipment and electronic media were found. All were charged with terrorism-related crimes. It was a joint operation of the FSB, financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring, the Interior Ministry and the National Guard.