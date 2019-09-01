Four dead, two injured in traffic accident in Voronezh region

VORONEZH, September 1. /TASS/. Four people died and two more, including a child, were injured in a road accident involving several vehicles in the Voronezh region, central European Russia, Natalia Kulikova, a spokeswoman for the Russian interior ministry’s Voronezh region department, told TASS on Sunday.

According to the spokeswoman, the accident occurred at the 688th kilometer of the Don federal highway on Sunday evening. The driver of a Nissan car lost control of the vehicle and drove into the oncoming lane to ram a Maz truck, which also ran into the oncoming lane to smash a Citroen and Opel cars. The Citroen drivers and two passengers, and the Nissan driver died instantly. The Maz driver and an underage Nissan passenger were taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS the accident had involved five cars.