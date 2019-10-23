Russia supplies 60% of yellow fever vaccines to African states

Yellow fever is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes detected in the tropical parts of Africa, as well as Central and South America. Its symptoms are high fever, yellow skin, and vomiting. In many cases, yellow fever causes kidney or liver damage, which can lead to an infected person’s death.

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia pays special attention to cooperation with Africa in the sphere of infectious diseases, Russian Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova said on Wednesday, adding that Russia supplies about 60% of yellow fever vaccines to African states.

"Currently, over 60% of yellow fever vaccines, qualified by the World Health Organizations and supplied to African states, are produced in Russia. Besides, Russia has developed a unique highly effective inactivated vaccine against polio with high export potential, which can help contribute to the eradication of polio on the African continent," Skvortsova said during a session of the Russia-Africa economic forum.

The Russian minister added that the issue of localizing vaccine production in African states is currently under discussion.

On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi is hosting the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The leaders of all 54 African countries have been invited to come, and at least 40 of them have already confirmed their participation. Eight major African integration associations and organizations are also involved in the event. On the summit's sidelines, an economic forum will take place, which will be attended by the continent's heads of state, and representatives of the business community and government agencies.