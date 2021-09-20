SHEIN announces SHEIN X ROCK THE RUNWAY featuring The FW2021 collection

LOS ANGELES, September 20. /PRNewswire/ WHO: Global e-retailer SHEIN with Saweetie, The Chainsmokers, Darren Criss, Thuy, Willie Gomez, Riley Clemmons, Blu DeTiger, and more.

WHAT: International online shopping e-commerce brand SHEIN, presents SHEIN X ROCK THE RUNWAY 2021– an exciting hybrid-special event that is part music concert, mixed with innovative choreographed dances in a non-traditional fashion show. As a one-stop destination for fashionistas, SHEIN aims to create a one-stop destination for discovering indie music, global superstars, dance choreographers, and entertainment through this unforgettable fashion event. SHEIN's ROCK THE RUNWAY will also help to support and raise awareness and donations to benefit National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States and Youth Emerging Stronger building bright futures for foster and homeless youth. SHEIN is donating $350,000 across both charities.

The virtual event will include 5 equally individual segments, uniquely showcasing stylish trends for the SHEIN Fall-Winter 2021 collections, while featuring dynamic performances by renowned musical guests. In celebration of the SHEIN X Challenge (which aired its finale on September 12, 2021 via YouTube), the show will also feature the top 5 finalists designs during the SHEIN X Segment.

WHEN: September 26, 2021 at 2:00PM PST

WHERE: SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

About SHEIN:

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That's why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart's delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look which reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com , instagram.com/sheinofficial and youtube.com/shein .