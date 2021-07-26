Shanghai Electric's new partnership agreement at WAIC 2021 set to upgrade industries

SHANGHAI, July 26. /PRNewswire/ Shanghai Electric ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") (601727.SS and 02727.HK) shared the same stage with global companies for the Industry Intelligence Conference at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 (WAIC 2021) in Shanghai recently to discuss the benefits of industry intelligence and digital transformation. The annual Shanghai-based tech fest invites tech gurus and industry insiders to unlock insights, analysis and trends to shed light on topics such as staying ahead of change, supporting industries in AI integration, helping global elites and leaders to make better-informed decisions in an era defined by ever-evolving digital technologies.

At WAIC 2021, Shanghai Electric also reached a strategic partnership agreement with companies involved in the AI Investment Fund, which was launched in 2019 as part of an initiative of the Shanghai municipal government to support the city's pledge to build a "first-class AI innovation ecosystem." The cooperation will see Shanghai Electric providing digital solutions to facilitate the upgrade and transformation of smart factories, industrial parks and medical institutions in Shanghai.