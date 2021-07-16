EcoFlow launches highest capacity portable home battery on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 16. /PRNewswire/ EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery and ecosystem. With an expandable capacity up to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro can fully recharge in under two hours and is the industry's first battery to harness multiple power sources. The full ecosystem has enough power - on just one charge - to meet an average family's emergency power usage for about one week.

Pre-orders are now available on Kickstarter, and backers are expected to receive their products in late November of this year.

"Extreme weather events and grid instability are driving people to take more control of their home power solutions," said Thomas Chen, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "The EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem is primarily designed for two usage scenarios: to provide critical backup power during power outages and, to better monitor and control your daily consumption of power and lower utility bills."

Expandable capacity and ecosystem

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro has the largest expandable capacity on the market, with a base capacity of 3.6kWh that increases to 10.8kWh with two extra batteries, and up to 25kWh with ecosystem products like a smart home panel and smart generators.

The EcoFlow ecosystem accessories are an industry differentiator. They expand possibilities by offering more power source options, accessories to maximize use of power and more user-friendly ways to control and manage power supply.

Multiple power sources: Solar Panel, Solar Tracker, EV X-Stream Adapter, Smart Generator

Expand base battery capacity: Smart Extra Batteries, Double Voltage Hub

More power control: EcoFlow App, DELTA Pro Remote Control, Smart Home Panel

Fastest charging in the industry

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is not only the world's fastest charging power station, but also the first portable battery that supports EV charging and the first to harness multiple power sources - the grid, solar, wind, and gas.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro supports 3000W charging via EV charging, the EcoFlow smart home panel, or a 240V outlet. Moreover, the input can be boosted to 6000W when charging the EcoFlow DELTA Pro connected to a Smart Extra Battery with the addition of solar and smart generator charging, enabling the EcoFlow DELTA Pro to be fully recharged in two hours.

As the first battery to support EV charging, it can be fully recharged in 1.8 hours by any of the 35,000 Level 2 AC EV charging stations across the US, freeing EVers from low-battery anxiety.

Powers (nearly) everything

With a huge 3600W AC output, which is expandable up to 7200W by connecting two DELTA Pro units with the Double-Voltage Hub, the DELTA Pro can power heavy-duty devices like refrigerators and air conditioners - even up to 240V.

In the event of a prolonged blackout, the average family consumes approximately 3.68kWh/day of emergency electricity to power electronics like lights, a fan, internet router, laptops and smartphones, and a refrigerator. With just one charge's worth of the full EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem, a family can power this device configuration for about seven days.

"The idea of EcoFlow has always been to provide the best solutions for the generation, storage, and consumption of power," said Chen. "And with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem, we are confident to say we have worked out an integrated solution on all three levels and set a new standard for the industry."

EcoFlow DELTA Max

Along with today's launch of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro, EcoFlow also debuted the EcoFlow DELTA Max on Kickstarter. With a base capacity of 2016Wh expandable to 6048Wh, the EcoFlow DELTA Max is a more portable and scaled version of the EcoFlow DELTA Pro.