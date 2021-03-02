{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

AT Internet First Customer Experience Platform Powered by Contextual Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, March 2. /PRNewswire/. Piano, the global subscription commerce and customer experience platform, announced today it has joined forces with AT Internet, a France-based leader in digital analytics and contextual data. 

The combination of AT Internet and Piano is an industry milestone, representing the first time a world-class digital analytics solution has been combined with journey orchestration and personalized commerce in order to transform data into customer experiences. 

The companies' solutions are already serving as the backbone of hundreds of major digital publishing and media brands, including British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Deutsche Telekom, NBC Sports, The Wall Street Journal and The Weather Company (IBM).  AT Internet also services clients in a variety of other sectors, including retail, finance, government and transportation. Together, the combined company will measure and personalize over 145 billion web pageviews monthly, as well as serve experiences in native applications across mobile, television, smart speaker and other platforms.

"Historically, analytics and customer journey tools have operated separately, so an integrated Piano and AT Internet offering presents a tremendous opportunity for all of our clients to enhance their understanding of audiences and provide personalized experiences," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano. "Since our inception, Piano has been focused on helping the largest digital properties in the world achieve transparency and agility, and AT Internet's capabilities will help us further accelerate that mission."

Founded in 1996, AT Internet empowers organizations to effectively measure and analyze how visitors arrive on their digital platforms, as well as their subsequent actions and behaviors. Customers can then visualize this data in dashboards and reports to be shared across the organization, as well as integrate it with dozens of other digital marketing applications. Further, data managed by AT Internet helps organizations achieve and maintain privacy compliance around regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. AT Internet's products have been recognized worldwide as a leader in digital analytics within multiple Forrester Wave™ reports.

"The merger of our two organizations is an exciting chapter in our company's history and prominence in the digital analytics industry," said Mathieu Llorens, CEO of AT Internet. "This next chapter with Piano will enable AT Internet to invest more resources in and drive expansion of our current products, as well as help more organizations leverage analytics values and segments to deliver personalized customer experiences."

The joining of these two powerful technologies is an industry first as it empowers digital marketing, data and product teams to:

  • capture high-quality, granular customer behavioral data at massive scale;
  • combine event data with ad revenue, subscription transactions, content analysis and customer profile (CDP) data; and
  • use data to segment customers and to visualize and orchestrate the customer journey in real-time.

AT Internet has more than 200 employees—primarily located in France and throughout Europe—and will continue to service clients independently, while leveraging Piano's offices in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Japan to grow their international presence. Both organizations' combined revenue and 600+ employees will be largely represented in Europe, with approximately 55% of revenue coming from European customers, as well as continuing their strong commitment to supporting European privacy regulation and data storage. Additionally, Mathieu Llorens, CEO of AT Internet, will maintain his leadership role while also becoming a significant shareholder in Piano.

The transaction includes both a cash and an equity exchange, with funding provided by Updata PartnersRittenhouse Ventures and Sixth Street Partners, and results in Piano acquiring 100% of the shares of AT Internet. GCA Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser to Piano on the transaction, while Pagemill Partners, a division of Duff & Phelps, served as exclusive financial adviser to AT Internet.

Piano's prior M&A transactions include Norway-based DMP Cxense (2019) and Ukraine-based email platform Newzmate (2017).

About Piano
Piano enables the world's largest media companies and brands to accelerate their subscription, advertising, analytics and personalization initiatives in order to engage, monetize and measure content experiences. Piano works with leading global organizations such as CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Sports, Insider Inc., The Economist, Gannett, Le Parisien, TechCrunch, Penske Media, MIT Technology Review, The Telegraph and more than 300 other clients. In 2020, Piano was recognized as one of the fastest-growing, innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte and received Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group.

About AT Internet
AT Internet is a world-renowned player and European leader in Digital Analytics. The company measures the digital audience of more than 20,000 sites and applications of major international brands, from all sectors of activity. Its references include Le Monde, the BBC, Société Générale, Le Bon Coin, Boulanger, FDJ and La Poste. Its Analytics Suite solution enables companies to improve their digital performance, maintain audience engagement and stimulate growth. With powerful, flexible, and user-centric technology, Analytics Suite is designed for all areas of the organization: Product, Marketing, Data, and Management. Through the quality of the data delivered over the entire customer journey, its users can benefit from strategic insights, unite teams, and simplify decision-making. Ethical and eco-responsible by design, Analytics Suite delivers data that is entirely respectful of user privacy and fully compliant with the GDPR.

Piano Media Contact

AT Internet Media Contact

Lauren Fritsky

Laurent de Bar

+1 215 528 8050

+33 6 23 26 80 17

lauren.fritsky@piano.io

laurent.debar@atinternet.com
Arasan announces the availability of its MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP for SoC Designs
Read more
Diplomat dismisses rumors that Russia will soon withdraw from Council of Europe
Russia is set to actively cultivate cooperation with the organization and its member-states, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky
Read more
EU, US impose new sanctions against Russia over Navalny
Four Russian nationals were targeted by the European restrictions, while the Americans imposed sanctions against seven people and fourteen organizations
Read more
Putin, Kurz discuss possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to Austria
The agenda included the issue of the preparation's joint production, the Kremlin press service informed
Read more
Armenian PM apologizes to nation for government’s mistakes
More than 10,000 people gathered for a rally in Nikol Pashinyan’s support on Monday
Read more
Press review: Turkey aims to return to F-35 program and US bid to make G7 anti-China fails
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 24
Read more
Russia to launch Arctic monitoring satellite on February 28
The start is scheduled for 09:55 am Moscow time
Read more
Gorbachev calls for improving relations with former Soviet republics
Gorbachev has urged to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security treaty Organization
Read more
US denies negotiations with Germany on fate of Nord Stream 2 - Axios
Earlier, the German government’s deputy government spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer said that the German government was exchanging views with partners, including the United States, on the construction of the gas pipeline
Read more
Mir payment system to ban foreign e-wallets replenishment
This is one of measures aimed at reduction of high-risk operations with the use of national payment instruments, according to the press service of the system
Read more
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Arktika-M satellite blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
First Arktika-M weather satellite launched from Baikonur successfully reaches orbit
Read more
Council of Europe hails Russia’s vital role in ensuring human rights and democracy
The CoE’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric send a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russia must be ready to leave PACE if trilateral mechanism is launched, lawmaker says
Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters that an exit from PACE would trigger an exit from the Council of Europe
Read more
Navalny arrives in penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region — human rights activist
According to Ruslan Vakhapov, Navalny has been recently taken to IK-2 in Pokrov
Read more
Ambassadors of 27 EU nations impose anti-Russian sanctions over situation around Navalny
According to the source, the decision will be soon endorsed by the European Council and will come into force as published in the Official Journal
Read more
Lukashenko slams merger of governing bodies of Belarus, Russia as 'stupid'
The Belarusian president repeatedly stated that the existing system of bodies of the Union State of Russia and Belarus had not exhausted its potential to date and opposed creation of new structures
Read more
Only 6% of Russians have immunity to coronavirus infection — expert
The spread of the infection would be curbed when 60-70% of the population have immunity to it, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology said
Read more
Recent study confirms Sputnik V effectiveness against COVID mutations
According to deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned"
Read more
Moldovan president hails registration of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Moldova’s Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on Friday it had approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Aztrazeneca vaccines
Read more
Germany’s Social Democrats urged constructive dialogue with Russia
The SPD called for stepping up all contacts through civil society and for easing visa requirements for young people
Read more
Twitter violates Russia’s laws refusing to remove over 2,800 materials, says watchdog
In total, the regulator sent more than 28,000 requests to the social network administration to remove materials with prohibited information
Read more
Russia to respond to possible US sanctions over Navalny — Lavrov
Reuters said on Monday citing its sources that on March 2 the United States could announce anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around the Russian blogger
Read more
Russia to ship strike drones, S-300 air defense systems to Kyrgyzstan
The agreement was achieved during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Russia on February 24-25
Read more
Russian envoy to Vienna warns against irresponsible steps on JCPOA
Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier announced that Tehran had turned down the EU proposal to conduct a meeting focused on the nuclear deal with the US participation in the current conditions
Read more
Russian helicopter forced to land in Syria due to technical reasons
The Mi-35 helicopter’s crew members were immediately taken to an airfield by a search and rescue service
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine registered in Slovakia
Slovakia has become the 39th country in the world to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
Press review: Putin highlights war on terror and Gazprom may have to foot pipeline’s bill
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 25
Read more
Defense firm delivers a batch of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency
Read more
Moscow says will react to new EU sanctions
The decision of the European Union to approve sanctions over blogger Alexey Navalny’s case did not come as a surprise to Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to spend five days to seal fracture aboard orbital outpost
On March 1, the cosmonauts will fill the crack with the sealant, then lay polyurethane foam and patch up the fracture with the tape
Read more
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Read more
Azerbaijani leader says Russia should avoid helping Armenia upgrade its Army
Ilham Aliyev urged Moscow not to give weapons to Yerevan
Read more
Israel strikes Shiite fighter headquarters, camp near Damascus
According to SANA news agency, "Syria’s air defense forces opened fire at airborne targets in the Damascus sky and shot down most missiles"
Read more
Russia, Belarus ink five-year strategic military partnership plan for first time
This program will make it possible to clearly see the perspective and develop cooperation with Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Czech Republic counts on Sputnik V vaccine supplies as soon as possible
The country’s President Milos Zeman told that he had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a request to deliver the vaccine
Read more
European countries should not test Russia’s patience in Council of Europe, diplomat says
Without Russia, this organization will lose its pan-European quality, which means it will lose the point for its existence, the diplomat said
Read more
Putin: Special Operations Forces established in response to challenges of the time
Russian President has congratulated the military personnel and veterans of Russia’s Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday
Read more
Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 51.5 points in February
The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown
Read more
Russia develops new-generation Kedr strategic missiles system
According to the source, the project is currently undergoing the science and development phase
Read more
Serbia received new batch of Sputnik V from Russia
President Aleksandar Vucic personally welcomed the shipment in the Belgrade airport
Read more
Armenia-EU partnership agreement enters into force
The document regulates both political and economic dialogue between the parties
Read more
Over half of Russians have positive attitude towards EU, poll shows
The poll also shows that nearly half of those polled think that Russia must strive towards establishing partner ties with the EU
Read more
Turkey expects Putin’s participation in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3
They are expected to be participating in the ceremony online
Read more
Russian tech firm develops compact counter-drone system
The system fits into three briefcases, according to the company
Read more
Mikhail Gorbachev: I’m bashed for Glasnost, but it was key for change
The USSR’s first and last president, Mikhail Gorbachev, turns 90 on Tuesday. In an interview with TASS, he revealed what he believes was his greatest achievement in life, the prospects of reviving the Soviet Union, the need for change and his favorite books
Read more
Ukrainians, Western states badly disappointed in Zelensky — German newspaper
According to the article, the main reason is the incumbent president's unwillingness to carry out reforms
Read more
Russia to complete phase one clinical trials of Mir-19 coronavirus medicine in March
According to the head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency, the molecule is patented and unparalleled
Read more
Two Italian EMA inspectors to oversee Sputnik V production facilities in Russia
Previously, the Italian institute provided a positive assessment of the Russian vaccine, recognizing its efficiency and safety
Read more
Press review: Will US push Moscow, Saudis closer and can Pashinyan endure current strife
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 1
Read more
Czech PM says Sputnik V can be used not waiting for EMA approval
In a couple of months other EU member states will want to have Sputnik V, said Andrej Babis
Read more
Patrol mission in Syria not fully completed due to Mi-35 helicopter’s emergency landing
Russia’s defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Mi-35 helicopter on a patrolling mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate made an emergency landing due to technical failures
Read more