Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup 'Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries

SHANGHAI, Dec. 31. /PRNewswire/. Shanghai Electric (the "Company"), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has recently concluded a five-month industrial innovation application competition. The inaugural 'Shanghai Electric Cup' was launched in July this year with the support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association. Aimed at fostering an environment of digital innovation, the competition saw 140 entries from around the world take a total of 16 prizes.

The first time to organize this event, Shanghai Electric took the opportunity for the company's internal and external teams to promote industrial innovation and accelerate digital transformation. The theme of the competition aimed to push applicants to develop practical applications for use in industrial settings, and called for a focus on connecting four concepts – smart cities, smart energy, smart manufacturing and smart transportation – four areas that outline the future direction of Shanghai Electric.

Of the 140 entries from domestic and international teams, the top three prizes were awarded to 16 projects, ten of which were from Shanghai Electric and six from other companies. The Company's Central Research Institute signed project incubation agreements with four of the award-winning external teams. Shanghai Electric Digital Technology (SEDT) and other six companies reached an ecosystem cooperation agreement for SEunicloud, Shanghai Electric's industrial internet platform.

About the competition and the unveiling of the winners, Shanghai Electric President, Huang Ou said, "On the path of improving our skills in 3D design and industrial applications, the extraordinary achievements of those participants we see in this year's contest are the small steps in accelerating the digital transformation of Shanghai Electric, but those joint efforts have amounted to a huge step forward for the entire company."

"From digitizing product models to business models, this competition has laid the foundation for Shanghai Electric to build a new ecosystem for SEunicloud, as well as gathered a specialized team to speed up the digital transformation of our company," he added.

Also unveiled at the awards ceremony, the upgraded SEunicloud Industrial Internet Platform 2.0 revealed improvements in terms of the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Intelligence (BI), and Creative Intelligence (CI). With these upgrades, the platform will further accelerate Shanghai Electric's digital transformation and marks yet another substantial step forward in the construction of Shanghai Electric's Industrial Internet.

The 2.0 release features a new AI big data module capable of providing data value displays and business analysis for a multitude of industrial scenarios. The upgraded Business Intelligence module utilizes fast data processing and visualization tools to produce intuitive displays and enable intelligent analysis across huge datasets. In addition, through an inbuilt visual development integrated system, the platform can be used as an InaaS (Innovation-as-a-Service) platform.

Shanghai Electric's focus on digitization and development is reflected in a consistently high R&D investment rate of over 3.4%. This number is intended to be higher for development in new industries, predicted at an increase of 6% from 2019, and investment in pre-research and development which is expected to see an increase of 11%.

CONTACT: Shen Jin, +86(21)23196217, Email:shenjin@shanghai-electric.com

China's Jilin turns ice-cold resources into hot-spot industry
What hysteria? Putin couldn’t care less about Navalny’s new criminal case, Kremlin assures
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed speculation that criminal cases against blogger Alexey Navalny were political
Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time
In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition
Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to borrow around $50.23 bln in 2021
The Ministry of Finance in 2021 plans to borrow $3 bln on foreign markets, depending on the situation
Yemen’s Aden airport shelled as government’s plane lands
According to Al Arabiya’s sources, the shells landed in the arrivals hall, black smoke is coming out of the damaged building
RDIF in talks on Sputnik V vaccine production start in China — Russian ambassador
"The negotiations are highly challenging but they continue," the diplomat said
Serial delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to begin in 2022
Currently, trials are underway, according to the Russian deputy defense minister
Shipbuilders deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy
The corvette will soon be relocated to the Pacific Fleet to the place of its permanent operation, according to Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Belligerent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass cause concern, Lavrov says
On December 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Kiev won’t surrender Crimea and Donbass
Turkish troops shelling Syrian settlements in Hasakah and Raqqa provinces - agency
According to the SANA news agency, there have been no reports of injuries so far, however, several residential buildings in the area have been damaged
Russia, US uncover criminal network smuggling cocaine from South America to Russia, Europe
At least 330 kg were confiscated
Combination of Sputnik V with AstraZeneca to protect from COVID-19 for 2 years — scientist
Restrictions due to the coronavirus will possibly be lifted by November 2021, according to the Sputnik V developer
Pharmaceutical company requests permission for Sputnik V trials in Brazil
Brazil's national sanitary watchdog Anvisa will analyze the research protocol within 72 hours
Russian shipbuilders to double nuclear-powered sub’s strike capabilities after upgrade
The nuclear-powered sub is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet in late 2023, the source in the industry specified
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Press review: Is Russia at risk from new COVID strain and nixed India summit causes furor
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 28th
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, according to the DPA news agency
Second experimental Tupolev-160M undergoes ground testing
At the beginning of November 2020, the first fundamentally upgraded strategic bomber Tupolev-160M, equipped with new engines NK-32-02 took off from the airfield of the Gorbunov aircraft plant in Kazan
Artificial intelligence generates question to Putin regarding AI becoming president
The artificial neural network gpt-3 can even write journalist stories, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref told TASS
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Russian Navy to operate 7 Antey-class submarines by late 2023
Six Project 949A nuclear-powered submarines will get repaired based on their technical condition while the nuclear-powered sub Irkutsk will be modernized under the Project 949AM, according to a source in the defense industry
Russian prison authority threatens to revoke Navalny’s suspended sentence
On December 28, Navalny was notified that he must visit the inspectorate
Two Borei-A strategic nuclear subs to be laid down in 2021 — Defense Ministry
In line with Russia’s current state defense procurement program, a total of 14 Borei-A and Yasen-M nuclear submarines are to be built by 2027
Long-range UAVs of enhanced endurance to be provided for Russian army by end of 2021
The drones will carry both air-launched weapons that are used on operational tactical aircraft and special ammunition, according to the Russian deputy defense minister
Nothing but rumors: Kremlin rebuffs guessing game on Putin’s possible 'successors’
The Kremlin spokesman commented on the recent remarks by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had named possible future leaders of Russia
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin before trials are over
Armata is a heavy tracked universal platform to carry various hardware, including T-14 tanks and T-15 infantry fighting vehicles
Former Russian monk detained after taking control of Urals monastery - source
Father Sergiy was detained after posting a video on YouTube encouraging his followers "to die for Russia"
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Gas supplies to China to be 59.7-80.6% above contract at year-end — Gazprom
The deliveries via the Power of Siberia from the pipeline's launch until mid-December of this year amounted to about 3.8 bln cubic meters
Russia’s constellation of civilian satellites now has 99 spacecraft
They are used for social, economic and scientific purposes, as well for research and navigation, the space official said
Russian space agency expects Vostochny to start operating at full capacity next year
The plans for 2021 include launching the Nauka multifunctional lab module to the International Space Station and sending the Luna-25 automated mission to the Earth’s natural satellite, the space official said
Moscow expands blacklist of Britons banned from entering Russia
The move is taken in retaliation for the recent restrictions on a number of Russian officials by the British authorities
Turkey to send 36 officers to joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center for Karabakh
The Turkish servicemen who would be involved in the work of the Russian-Turkish monitoring center have already left for Azerbaijan
Russian military suspends vehicle escort on Syrian motorway due to escalated tensions
According to the Russian military official, units of the Russian military police are fulfilling objectives on observation posts in the province of Raqqa along with Syrian military officers
Press review: Russia to eye coronavirus jab’s economic effect and Karabakh truce breached
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 29th
Russian dubbed ‘world’s heaviest boy’ by Guinness dies aged 21
The cause of his death has not been revealed
Russia’s smartphone sales hit record $7.76 bln in 2020
According to MTS analysts, despite a short-term drop in demand in Q2 2020, at the end of the year the market grew to record values
Karina Tsurkan, sentenced for espionage, does not count on exchange — lawyer
According to the prosecution, the EX-Inter RAO CEO transferred information about Russian supply of electric energy to Ukraine to Moldovan intelligence
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Putin, Netanyahu discuss situation in Syria, says Kremlin
The parties also discussed the current issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres
Three Russian servicemen slightly injured in anti-tank missile blast in Syria
The injured servicemen were promptly evacuated to a military hospital
Russia declares Bulgarian military attache’s aide persona non-grata
The Foreign Ministry ordered Lieutenant-Colonel Mitko Borisov to leave Russia within 72 hours
Russia blacklists top German intelligence officials
According to the Foreign Ministry, the move was taken in response to the European Union’s sanctions over the alleged "Russian trace" in a cyberattack on the Bundestag’s computer system in 2015
Probe launched into how Navalny used his donations
According to the investigation, Navalny spent over 356 million rubles collected as donations for his personal needs
Flight trials of Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to begin soon — deputy minister
The missile has successfully completed ejection tests
Russia won’t test Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s combination, developer says
Russia will use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its original form, Alexander Gintsburg stressed
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Putin signs law banning funding of rallies from abroad
According to the law, protest organizers will now be required to submit information on the funding of their event to the authorities
Russia highlights Turkey’s readiness to ensure access to Hagia Sophia to all faiths
On July 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree enabling the famed Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine-era architectural monument, to be used as a mosque
Russia set to work out new ‘security equation’ with US — Lavrov
The top diplomat underlined that Moscow is waiting for the next US administration to determine its approach to the future of the New START and the arms control negotiations in general
