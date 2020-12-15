Supermicro Hosts Live CTO Roundtable with Industry Luminaries on Cloud Infrastructure

PRNewswire, Dec. 15. On December 16, 2020, Supermicro hosts a live CTO roundtable with industry experts on global cloud infrastructure. Executives from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, and Supermicro will share insights and updates on the industry's movement to cloud-based data management and storage, and the impact of open-standard hardware and software architectures. Attendees will hear a wide range of opinions, strategies, and actions on technology innovation that data center managers can leverage to plan their next-generation cloud operations.

Roundtable Participants:

Intel: Shesha Krishnapura, Fellow and IT CTO

Red Hat: Chris Wright, SVP & CTO

VMware: Kit Colbert, VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU

Supermicro: Vik Malyala: SVP

What: Power of Cloud Infrastructure Innovation

Where: This is a digital-only event – it will include a moderated roundtable discussion and live Q&A.

When: December 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A recording of the roundtable session and Q&A will be available for a year.

Please click here for more information and to register.

