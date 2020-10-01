{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Crystal Bottles Packaging make Benigna Parfums an exciting new luxury fragrance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1. /PRNewswire/. At first glance, Benigna Parfums' sparkling bottle may seem like just another beautiful vessel with an aim to house the precious elixir inside. However, the creative vision, attention to detail, and custom-designed refillable bottles embody a well-defined and purposeful story, that, combined with the brand's planet-friendly approach, gives it a unique competitive advantage.

Benigna Parfums shows their commitment to the environment by embracing sustainable bottles and packaging for all their fragrances. The luxury brand implements and promotes refillable crystal bottles and reusable boxes to minimize environmental impact and reduce carbon footprint. Their goal is to do so without compromising the visual appeal of their bottle and packaging, which boasts a diamond-faceted crystal bottle with hand-cut crystal stopper and a 24k gold-plated neck with 7 stunning pieces of Swarovski crystals embedded around it.  The fragrances are presented in an elegant cardboard and wooden box accompanied by a lovely fabric bag.

Speaking about the design, Benigna, the Creative Director of the brand, stated, "Our bottles are made of specially-engineered crystal, which is very reflective and faceted-cut like a diamond to achieve a mesmerizing appearance. The diamond shape symbolizes purity, perfection, harmony, creativity, and strength, which are the pillars of Benigna Parfums' core values.   The details on the top of the crystal caps are geometrically designed to mimic an airplane wing, a representation of the brand's true story of a young lady of African descent pursuing her dreams and passion to become an aerospace engineer and pilot. The three signature fragrances- Absolute Celebration, Premier Amour, and Escape Velocity - each have three unique crystal stoppers designed in circular, elliptical and rectangular shapes.  The 7 pieces of Swarovski crystals also have meaningful significance… the number 7 represents completeness and perfection.  And the logo printed on the bottle is pure gold, which is reflective of the brand's high-end luxury appeal and timelessness."

Highlighting the environmental aspect, the brand said, "Due to the different manufacturing process, crystal is not recycled in the same way as glass. The innovative and eco-conscious approach of the brand dictated that the timeless bottles should be refillable, thereby allowing customers to make these stunning creations a personal keepsake to be enjoyed for a lifetime and passed on. The cardboard and wooden boxes used by the brand come from trees that are fully certified by the World Land Trust and the FSC."

The eco-friendly theme of the brand is just one part of their captivating story.  Benigna Parfums has consciously made a decision to only create gender-neutral fragrances to aid in the mission to break down gender barriers.  Fragrances are often categorized by gender depending on the ingredients, notes, and packaging, and Benigna Parfums is of the strong belief that this needs to change. The brand affirms, "Perfumes should not be based on gender or any other distinction, they should respect individual choice, taste, and preferences.  We don't define who our fragrances are made for, they are all gender-neutral and not mandated by masculinity or femininity. As our brand story revolves around flowers, we use prominently floral notes and blend them with other rare notes and top ingredients such as oud, musk, ambergris, orris and wood to ensure that no matter who wears them, they will experience an amazing olfactory experience." 

This gender-neutral element is a big part of their brand's DNA, which states that their elegant perfumes embrace the power of oneness, yet tell a unique story on everyone's skin.  Formulated using only the highest quality of rare and expensive ingredients, the result is exquisite and luxurious creations designed for those who seek out superior quality and true distinction.

The brand also has an active charity component where a percentage of the profits from Benigna Parfums will be donated to BeEagle Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young women around the world to pursue STEM education and careers. In this modern world where empowering women has become so important, it's heart-warming to see a luxury brand taking the lead to motivate this cause. Benigna Parfums is truly a brand with a beautiful purpose! 

Follow on social media to get a glimpse of the brand's inspiring and captivating stories. Currently, Benigna Parfums is running a special limited-time offer, which allows customers to get $115 off the 75 ml bottle or collection set, if they buy and try the sample set first. 

2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Candidate Projects Registration Kicks off
Read more
Yerevan debunks reports of Tochka-U missile system use in Nagorno-Karabakh
Earlier, the Azerbaijani top brass issued a statement that the Armenian forces used a Tochka-U tactical missile system at the contact line
Read more
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Read more
Yerevan eyes forming military and political alliance with Karabakh
Earlier, Armenian PM announced that Yerevan was also considering plans of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
Read more
Lavrov ready to meet in Moscow with Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also confirmed readiness to offer the Moscow platform for organizing respective contacts, including for holding a new meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan up the ante and Putin slaps export ban on timber
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 1
Read more
Foreign countries refuse to supply radio electronic systems for Russian aircraft
Department director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Vasily Shpak said foreign countries attempt to stop Russian civil aviation industry in such way
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more
Belarus never went back on its word on constitutional reform — diplomat
The spokeswoman stressed that it is unacceptable to interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus and to point out to the country’s residents what needs to be done
Read more
Khmeimim base turns into homey neighborhood over five years — personnel
September 30, 2020 marks precisely five years since the beginning of the military operation for providing assistance to the people of Syria in clearing the country of international terrorist groups
Read more
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
International community shows rare unity on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict — Russian diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that the international community called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations
Read more
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021
The project may be complete in 2027, according to First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
UNSC to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 — source
The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict
Read more
Azerbaijan says Armenia using foreign mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
According to the statement, mercenaries from the Middle East are being involved especially actively
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
Macron: It was a mistake not to establish European dialogue with Russia over disarmament
The French president believes that Europe should build its own dialogue with Moscow instead of delegating the issue to NATO
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Kremlin says Biden-Trump debate shows a new trend in US ‘political culture’
The Kremlin has refused to evaluate US presidential debate
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc to look into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Kremlin
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions
The president asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists
Read more
Baku vows to destroy Armenian S-300 missile systems if they turn up in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Gazprom expects to see growth of Russian gas purchases by Turkey in 2020
Perhaps it will not be able to compensate for the decline in the first half of the year, according to Gazprom
Read more
Attack on Azerbaijan equal to attack on Turkey — senior Ankara official
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that his country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield
Read more
Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 jets make first-ever nighttime flight into stratosphere
The aircraft destroyed a hypothetical enemy at a supersonic speed, according to the Central Military District's press service
Read more
Air defense system Tor-M2 to get special small missile against drones
The commander-in-chief stressed that strategic and operative drones were typical targets for the ground forces' air defenses
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Putin says understands people are tired, but COVID-19 is dangerous adversary
The president recalled that he earlier made a decision to delegate a significant portion of authority on coronavirus prevention to the regions that will be supported from the federal center
Read more
Armenian PM says Azerbaijan’s operation in Karabakh was plotted during drills with Turkey
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian and French Presidents have called on the opposing parties to exercise maximum restraint
Read more
Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter
One machine is ready, the company hopes it will be sold this year
Read more
Armenia reports fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s north and south
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, according to earlier reports
Read more
Putin instructs government to stop uncontrolled export of unprocessed timber
The president requested completely banning shipments of round timber of coniferous species out of Russia starting January 1, 2022
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
US military transport plane conducts emergency landing in Odessa, report says
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
Germany to consult with EU on Navalny case after getting OPCW results, says Merkel
The chancellor stressed that the incident with the blogger was not just a matter between Germany and Russia but an issue that should be addressed globally
Read more
US creates time pressure in New START issue, names unacceptable terms — ambassador
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier described the New START extension as "the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with"
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
Press review: Armenian-Azeri conflict heats up and Trump's Supreme Court pick woes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 28th
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians
His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln
Read more